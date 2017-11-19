Dog-walker discovers body in wooded area of Minneapolis - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dog-walker discovers body in wooded area of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police say a body has been found in a wooded area and are treating the area as a crime scene.

Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported he had found the body just north of Highway 62 near Cedar Avenue South. A resident was walking his dog when the dog discovered the partially covered body about 40 yards into a wooded area near a walking path.

Police say they're not yet ready to even identify the gender of the victim. The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will positively identify the victim.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to help Minneapolis homicide investigators.

