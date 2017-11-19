Firefighters rescue 2 teenagers stuck in St. Paul cave

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Firefighters rescued two teenagers who got stuck in a deep cave in St. Paul over the weekend.

The boys descended 100 feet down a shaft to reach the cave on St. Paul's West Side but could not climb back out early Saturday.

One of the teen's friends who had not followed them down the shaft called 911 about 1:30 a.m. It took firefighters two-and-a-half hours to pull the teens out. No one was hurt.

Acting St. Paul Fire Chief Matt Simpson says entering the caves is dangerous and illegal. Authorities are working with St. Paul Parks and Recreation to secure the caves.

