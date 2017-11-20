Medical Monday: "The Orphaned Disease"

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a condition that can prove deadly and often goes undetected until its too late. Because of the lack of a specialized field to treat PE, Dr. Ezana Azene, an interventional radiologist at Gundersen calls it an "orphaned disease."

The third leading cause of cardiovascular death, PE is the number one cause of in-hospital death, and as Dr. Azene described, it usually starts as a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) blood clot that breaks free and travels to the lungs. He said Gundersen is taking a team approach to treating it, creating a Pulmonary Embolism Response Team or PERT for short.

For more about how that works, check out the video.