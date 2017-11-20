2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.

Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her bottom as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.

The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her bottom.

Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.

Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment Monday.

