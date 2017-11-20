4-year-old thrown from truck & left on side of road in OWI crash

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD (WKOW) -- A Baraboo man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three young children in a vehicle. One of the children was thrown from the vehicle and left on the side of the road when the driver lost control.

The incident happened Friday night around 8:10 p.m. Sauk County Communications got a call about a small child walking in the roadway on County Trunk Highway T in the Town of Fairfield. Deputies who responded found a 4-year-old girl with minor injuries.

Not long after, someone called about a disturbance in the Village of West Baraboo involving a truck that crashed.

Investigators say Alex L Shultis, 25, was driving the truck with 1-year-old twins and a 4-year-old inside. As he approached a curve on CTH T, the truck entered the ditch and overturned, throwing the girl from the vehicle. Detectives determined the 1-year-olds were in child safety restraints, but the 4-year-old wasn't. She was wearing a seat belt.

After rolling over, deputies say the truck came to a rest on its wheels and Shultis was able to drive away. The little girl ran behind the truck for awhile before being helped by local residents.

The sheriff's office says Shultis continued to West Baraboo, where deputies caught up with him. Both the twins and the 4-year-old were taken to St. Clare Hospital for treatment.

Shultis was arrested and charged with three counts of Causing Injury While Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence with a Passenger Under 16 Years of Age, Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle – Driver, Violation of Child Safety Restraint Requirements – Child 4-8 years old, Inattentive Driving, Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control, Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, three counts of Child Neglect – Bodily Harm and three counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.