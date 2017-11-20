Convicted felon arrested after bagging 10-point buck

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A convicted felon who bagged a 10-point buck over the weekend had the deer confiscated and was arrested for possessing a firearm.

Travis J. Schroeder, 35, of Black Creek also had his deer rifle confiscated.

Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies responded to a trespassing complaint about 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 on Carpenter Road in Shiocton, which is about 20 miles north of Appleton.

During the course of the investigation, deputies received information that a hunter who had shot a 10 point buck was a convicted felon, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Wisconsin law prohibits someone from possessing a firearm if they have been convicted of a felony, and Schroeder was convicted of burglary in Outagamie County in 2008, according to the sheriff's office.

Schroeder told investigators that he shot the buck with a Ruger .270 rifle. The DNR took custody of the deer and the rifle.

Schroeder was transported to the Outagamie County Jail and booked in on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.