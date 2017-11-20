Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans due to problems with seats

Honda is recalling about 900,000 thousand of its Odyssey minivans because of problems with latching their seats.

The recall includes Honda Odysseys made between 2011 and 2017.

Honda says the car's second-row seats, which can be adjusted or removed, can tip forward after braking if they're not properly latched after being adjusted or re-installed.

So far, Honda says that 46 people have received minor injuries because of the issue.

The car company is trying to educate owners on how to properly latch the seats until it comes up with a repair plan. They have put up instructions on their website.

Once they've come up with a plan the company says they'll notify all affected owners.

The repair will be free.