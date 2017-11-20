Showbird turkeys seeking Trump pardon must first strut stuff

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

What makes a good presidential turkey? Showmanship.

A Minnesota turkey farmer and 4-H kids raised the official National Thanksgiving Turkey that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. They say the turkey needs to strut his stuff and gobble on command, yet show enough restraint to stay on a table for the big photo op.

It's the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey tradition. It dates from 1947, when the National Turkey Federation presented a 47-pound gobbler to President Harry Truman. In those days the turkeys were destined for dinner. Formal pardons began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

The perk of taking presidential turkeys to Washington goes to the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. This year that's Carl Wittenburg, from Alexandria, Minnesota.

