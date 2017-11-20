Showbird turkeys seeking Trump pardon must first strut stuff - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Showbird turkeys seeking Trump pardon must first strut stuff

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

What makes a good presidential turkey? Showmanship.

A Minnesota turkey farmer and 4-H kids raised the official National Thanksgiving Turkey that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. They say the turkey needs to strut his stuff and gobble on command, yet show enough restraint to stay on a table for the big photo op.

It's the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey tradition. It dates from 1947, when the National Turkey Federation presented a 47-pound gobbler to President Harry Truman. In those days the turkeys were destined for dinner. Formal pardons began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

The perk of taking presidential turkeys to Washington goes to the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. This year that's Carl Wittenburg, from Alexandria, Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.