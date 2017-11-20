New early learning center being built in La Crescent

The First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crescent is building a new early learning facility. The facility will be named "First Steps Early Learning Center."

The new learning center will serve infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and even school age children. The amenities for the new building will include more room for infant care and toddlers, new restrooms for parishioners, a conference room, laundry room, and even a brand new kitchen. The current space being used for the children at the church is too small and cramped.

The First Evangelical Lutheran Church serves many communities such as Hokah, La Crescent, Winona, Houston, and even La Crosse. The early learning center provides care for children before, during, and even after school. Parents see this as a valuable resource even if they have to travel across the La Crosse bridges twice.

Pastor Chris Christenson emphasized the need saying, "The facility that we were in, we just weren't capable of having infants and small toddlers there. And so we have a waiting list that's already started. In fact, we've had phone calls ever since we've had the plans for this new building and there definitely is a need."

The expected completion date for the First Steps Early Learning Center is June 1st, 2018.