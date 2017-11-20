Brewers announce 2018 Spring Training schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2018 Spring Training schedule, which gets underway on Friday, February 23 with a split squad opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Maryvale Baseball Park and a road game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Spring Training schedule consists of 33 games (15 at home/18 on the road) and concludes at Minute Maid Park with a pair of exhibition games against the World Series champion Houston Astros on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.



The 2018 season marks the 21st spring for the Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. local time (AZ).

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday, February 14 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 19. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 20.



To view a complete Brewers Spring Training schedule, click here.