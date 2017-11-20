Aquinas stuffs the bus for WAFER

Aquinas Middle School students had a busy Monday morning "stuffing the bus". Before the school day started the group loaded their bus with food, hygiene and persona care items by the bag and box full. All items are then delivered and unloaded at the WAFER food pantry in La Crosse.

The event, now in it's 15th year, is an opportunity for the students to help out their community. Last year Aquinas was able to collect and deliver 3160 pounds of food.

"Their enthusiasm and just the love that they have for our community, it's just a wonderful experience to be a part of," said WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart.

WAFER is La Crosse County's largest food pantry. It provides food packages for around 1,500 families each month. This year's "Stuff the Bus" was a mission accomplished, with the students providing over two tons of donations - their final total coming in at 4,100 pounds.