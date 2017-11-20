Solar panels provide sustainable energy, teaching opportunities

The De Soto School District is harnessing a clean energy alternative thanks to an agreement with Dairyland Power Cooperative.

One of the principles at Dairyland Power Cooperative is concern for community, including local schools. The company has supplied solar panels to schools in De Soto, Cochraine-Fountain City, and Alma. The goal goes beyond creating sustainable energy; instead, it is introducing students to a major energy source of the future.

On the east side of De Soto Middle School, there are three solar arrays each made up of fifteen solar panels.

"These panels all together use 12,600 watts, so 12.6 kw we would call that," said Jeff Springer, Manager of Energy Efficiency and Technical Services at Dairyland Power Cooperative. "Over a year, they will produce 15,000 kilowatt hours which is a little more than the average home."

For a building the size of the De Soto Middle and High School, that is only 3-percent of the annual energy needed. The energy generated through the solar panels is enough to light up one gymnasium for approximately one year.

"The idea was to set up a solar array that would be a teaching tool for the schools," Springer said.

"We're just doing an energy unit right now with my freshman, and anytime you can bring a practical application into theoretical talk, it gives students ideas," said Kevin Campbell, Science Teacher at De Soto High School.

The solar arrays are specially designed to allow students to monitor temperature and production panel-by-panel. They can also learn how solar panels are installed.

"No student likes to just sit there in a chair all day long, and listen to me talk," Campbell said. "Whenever you can get them out of their seat and actually doing things that they can make a connection to, it just makes the learning more valuable."

The lessons they learn with the solar panels have the potential to prepare them for a future career.

"As this business gets bigger and bigger, a lot of these kids can get in on the ground floor or early stages and make nice careers for themselves," Campbell said.

"Why wouldn't you want to work on this too? Get a hands-on experience," said Alex Scoville, freshman at De Soto High School. "Maybe you want to work on this for the future of your job. So, it's a great opportunity to work with this."

Springer said he expects to see more solar panels produced for homes in the future. He believes sustainable energy sources will be more common for younger generations.

Dairyland Power Cooperative does not have any plans to install solar panels in other school districts.

Solar and wind energy provide clean alternatives to fossil fuels that can help protect the environment. Solar energy is also a way to save money. Springer said solar panels can last more than 25 years and pay for themselves in just 10 years.