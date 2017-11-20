Gearing up for annual community dinner

La Crosse is gearing up for the 36th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the La Crosse Center Thursday.

The meal is provided entirely through donations and volunteer work each year and costs an average of $26,000. Volunteer spots are typically full the week prior, and this year is no exception according to Planning Chair Ruth McQuiston-Keil.

"It's always a good feeling for us knowing that there are that many people that really enjoy doing this that they sign up early," said McQuiston-Keil.

McQuiston added that there may be some available spots in there craft area, but all other spots are filled.

Meal preps begin Wednesday. Doors will open at 10 am with a worship service at 10:30. The meal it self will be served from 11-3.

For those with limited mobility who cannot make it to the La Crosse Center, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner offers either deliveries of meals or rides to the La Crosse Center. Meal delivery requests would normally have to be sent in by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, however McQuiston-Keil says they are behind on the confirmation process and that requests may be taken as late as Wednesday.

Calls for meal requests and rides can be made to (608) 780-4092.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is also seeking donations of mini pumpkins and gourds for decoration. Typically those are provided by a family farm each year, but this year that farm's crops suffered due to poor weather conditions according to McQuiston-Keil.

Donations are accepted year round. Checks made out to "La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner" or "LCTD" can be sent to PO Box 0662, La Crosse, WI 54601.