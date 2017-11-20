UW-L's Holcomb a finalist for Gagliardi Trophy

If ever there was a doubt Nick Holcomb was one of the top Div. III football players in the nation, that was eliminated Monday.

The UW-La Crosse senior receiver was named one of 10 finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the top player in NCAA Div. III.

Holcomb basically re-wrote the receiving record books at UW-L this season.

He set single-season records for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

His 20 touchdowns this season set a conference record.

Holcomb is the fourth UW-L player in school history to be named a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy.

The winner will be announced Wednesday, December 13.