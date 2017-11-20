Minnesota corn harvest advances to 90 percent complete

Minnesota farmers have now harvested about 90 percent of the state's corn crop as the season approaches its close.

In its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that producers took advantage of 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork last week to harvest 11 percent of the corn crop, raising the total to 90 percent.

That's behind the state's five-year average of 97 percent, or about 12 days behind the normal pace. Rainy, cool weather earlier in the harvest season led to a slow start this year.

With most of the harvest completed, the USDA says some farmers last week put away equipment for the season, while others baled corn stalks, spread fertilizer and worked on fall tillage.

