13 train cars derail near La Crescent

Several train cars derailed early Sunday afternoon, on a yard track north of La Crescent.

At 11 a.m. Nov. 19, a Canadian Pacific train was moving at a low speed when 13 cars derailed less than a mile from 850 Shore Acres Road.

A spokesman for Canadian Pacific Railway tells News 19 no injuries, public safety issues, or hazardous materials were involved. Although, a small amount of sand did spill from some of the derailed cars. No rail cars or product came in contact with the Mississippi River.

Canadian Pacific environmental experts and contractors are part of the recovery process. Following inspection, they began moving trains through the site on an adjacent track early Monday morning.

Crews continue to clean up the scene. The investigation into what caused the derailment remains ongoing.