Mahlon Mitchell makes stop in La Crosse

One of the candidates in the race to challenge Governor Scott Walker in the next election made stops across the state on Monday.

Mahlon Mitchell stopped at Bodega Brew Pub in La Crosse. Mitchell has worked as a firefighter in Madison for more than twenty years. He also serves as the President of the Professional Firefighters Association.

Mitchell says the 'leave no man behind' mentality of firefighting needs to be applied to politics in our state.

"I'm not a career politician. I'm not a political insider. I think we have enough of those in Madison, and quite frankly, in Washington D.C," Mitchell said. "So, we need true leadership, and leadership looks at people not politics. It puts people over any bad policy or people even over party, and we don't have that right now."

Some of Mitchell's main priorities involve addressing the shrinking middle class. He wants to raise wages and make healthcare accessible for everybody.