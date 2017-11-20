Requirements and advice for boarding your pet

For those who have travel plans for the holidays whether it's locally or across the country some consider bringing along their pet to enjoy the festivities, but often times other will board their animals. Here are some requirements and different options to consider before boarding this holiday season.

Before sending your beloved pet for boarding there are some things you should know such as being up to date on all vaccines and shots. Barb Sell, clinic manager at La Crescent Animal Care says, "Rabies is first and foremost on their list. Your pet has to be current on rabies. Distemper vaccination, which is actually like a 5 in 1. The other is called bordetella. Most people refer to it as kennel cough. That is a big issue."

These precautions help protect your already anxious pet from catching any other sicknesses while in the kennel. Sell adds, "Dogs are a little stressed during the holidays when they're boarded. They know somethings up. Their immune system might be a little not up to par, so if there is something going around they very well may catch it."

If you don't prefer the typical boarding setting, Roger and Susan Thicke, owners of Friendly Paws Pet Care open up their home and offer kennel free boarding with a little less anxious of an environment. Roger and Susan say, "Part of their stay is we take them for walks. Everything is inclusive, cuddling, petting, loving. You know, we don't separate by price or anything." The Thicke's have a fenced in area where the dogs can roam freely. They also allow the boarded dogs to sleep where they feel comfortable. This lowers their stress and the owners stress as well before, during, and after their stay. Susan adds, "They (customers) often say to us, 'I feel so good. I feel so relieved that I know my beloved canine, dog, and family member is going to be in a home' and with us."

If your four legged friend is acting a little funny after their stay for boarding just make sure to get them back in the normal routine. Barb says, "Just make sure your care is regular and right back to normal. A few extra walks helps get their mind back because they all love to do that." While you settle back into your work routine after the holidays, make sure man's best friend does too. Veterinarian's advise that if you do bring your pet on a holiday road trip with you to check your final destination to see if there has been a flu epidemic. Dogs can catch the flu, but if you want to avoid that risk there are flu shots for your canine.