UW-L MBB continues dominance over Viterbo

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team will keep the Alumni Cup for the 13th time in the last 14 years.

They beat Viterbo 73-69 at Beggs Gymnasium Monday night.

The Eagles led 34-28 at the half and led most of the game.

But Viterbo made a strong push in the second half.

There were seven lead changes.

Ben Meinholz led UW-L with 19 points.

Tanner Bruchs had 12 for the Eagles, who improve to 3-0.

"They run their stuff with great efficiency and pace and I challenged the guys, can we take them out of that? That was the key, holding them to 28 points in the first half. That gave us a little bit of a cushion and we certainly needed every one of those points that we were able to build into that halftime," said UW-L head coach Kent Dernbach.

"I think our main key was defense. Down the stretch when they were making their runs, we had to play D and pick up our D make some stops. So just doing that and executing our offense got us this win," said UW-L guard Taulvish McCray.

Jared Fleischmann had 19 points to lead Viterbo.

Jason Tichy had 18 points for the 6-3 V-Hawks.