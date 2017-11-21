Franciscan Sisters to focus on people in the "margins of society - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Franciscan Sisters to focus on people in the "margins of society"

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration say they intend to transfer oversight of three major institutions to the leaders of those organizations.  Those organizations are Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare, Viterbo University and St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa.

That move will allow the Sisters to focus more specifically on a new issue - people in the "margins of society."

With this approach, Viterbo and St. Anthony will maintain their Catholic identities.  Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare will move ahead as a faith based, non-catholic organization.

The Sisters hope to complete this transition by July 1, 2018.

