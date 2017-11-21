Franciscan Sisters to focus on people in the "margins of society"

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration say they intend to transfer oversight of three major institutions to the leaders of those organizations. Those organizations are Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare, Viterbo University and St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa.

That move will allow the Sisters to focus more specifically on a new issue - people in the "margins of society."

With this approach, Viterbo and St. Anthony will maintain their Catholic identities. Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare will move ahead as a faith based, non-catholic organization.

The Sisters hope to complete this transition by July 1, 2018.