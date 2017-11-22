Road to recovery: Cambria comes together as it looks to the future

Nearly six months since the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.

On May 31st, the explosion killed five people and injured 12 others, including 23-year-old Collin Vander Galien from Randolph, who lost both of his legs after a train car crushed them.

"[The explosion] brings back a lot of pain that I take inside and then I look at where I am now and it's absolutely mind-blowing to me," said Vander Galien, who now goes to physical therapy twice a week. "I just take it day by day and hopefully I'm getting stronger every day and I really think I am."

Since the tragic accident, Vander Galien says he's received widespread support from people across the country.

"I get texts all the time from people I don't even know just asking me questions like 'how am I doing?' and I think that helps me out a lot," said Vander Galien, who has also received signed jerseys from his favorite sports players and artwork from random people. "How thoughtful people are of me and how much other people care about me is really a blessing."

Vander Galien is just part of the healing process for the tight-knit community.

Didion Milling is one of the community's largest employers and the impact of the tragic event has been felt both emotionally and economically.

The village of Cambria President Glenn Williams says over the past six months support for the community's rebuild has been widespread.

"The people showing up for the fundraising events, just the sheer numbers and the money produced it's just been wonderful and heartfelt," said Williams.

Through a foundation fund, multiple charity events and continuing shirt sales, the community has raised thousands of dollars to help those affected by the tragedy.

"I don't think it's [the explosion] going to define Cambria, but it definitely left a scar on us as it were," said Williams. "Couldn't have said back then, couldn't have predicted that we'd come along this far."

First Presbyterian Church pastor Rev. Kristin Frederich is seen by many as playing a pivotal role in helping the community come together.

"This community has an incredible ability to care for itself," said Rev. Frederich.

Since the explosion, Rev. Frederich says the church's food pantry donations have sharply increased to help affected families. She also mentions they've started the village's first mental health program to counsel those still emotionally distraught over the tragic event.

"Some of [the grieving] is going to go on forever, and some of it is going to take two or three years to have that plant up and running and people re-employed," said Rev. Frederich. "Especially on this [one year] anniversary which will be in another six months there will be a new hurdle for us to engage with."

As the community continues to heal, the people of Cambria say they're going to continue standing together and supporting one another.

"Within the context of this small town and person by person distribution," said Rev. Frederich. "It really has tugged at my heartstrings and at times it has been a challenge and also jaw-dropping awesome."

In a statement to our Madison affiliate, Didion Milling says, "We have made significant strides since the incident...our new facility will be one of the safest, most efficient milling facilities in the nation...through the rebuild, we are looking forward to providing jobs and economic benefits to the Cambria community."

For anyone still interested in helping the Cambria community get back on their feet, Rev. Frederich says the Cambria Food Pantry is still accepting donations, especially during the holiday season.