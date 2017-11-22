Minnesota, football coach agree to contract extension - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota, football coach agree to contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a contract extension that keeps Fleck in Minnesota through 2023.

Fleck has been the Gophers head coach for less than a year after he signed a five-year, $18 million contract in January. The 36-year-old coach has five wins so far this season. Fleck was hired by Minnesota after spending four years as the head coach at Western Michigan, where he was 30-22 overall and 21-11 in the Mid-American Conference.

He replaced Tracy Claeys who was fired after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Fleck's contract extension needs approval from the Board of Regents, which meets in December.

