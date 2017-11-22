Hottest toys on the market for Christmas 2017

The time has come and kids are making wishlists for Santa. CNN Money has released the list of the top 14 toys this season.

They are saying there are many innovative options and many of the toys double as teaching tools.

The top 14 toys include: XPV Xtreme Skateboard, Barbie Dreamhorse, Fingerlings, Hatchimals Surprise, Jurassic World V-R- Adventure, Kamigami Bug Robots, Marbotic Interactive Learning System, Mindracers, Moonlite, Nintendo Switch, Play Impossible Gameball, Sphero Mini, Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, and Tiny Arcades.

Trouble in Toyland has also released a list of recalled toys to watch out for this season, that list can be found on safekids.org.