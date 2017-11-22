Janesville hunter's video of friendly deer goes viral

A Janesville hunter's encounter with a very friendly deer is going viral.

Dan Hartley was hunting with two friends in Vernon County this past weekend when an 8-point buck came out of the woods near them. Hartley says the buck was younger than he intended to shoot, so he tried to get the deer to move off by loudly clicking his rifle's safety. But the deer didn't run.

The buck came closer and started nuzzling Hartley. It can be common for male deer to rub their antlers on trees, but even Hartley was surprised by this.

He tried to use his hands to push the deer away, but when the young buck wouldn't stop, Hartley took out his phone and recorded everything, thinking no one would believe him unless he had proof.

Hartley says the encounter lasted 15 minutes; seven of it caught on camera. He posted the video to Facebook and as of Wednesday morning, it has more than 442,000 shares and 16 million views.