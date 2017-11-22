Travel conditions good as Thanksgiving holiday arrives

If you're starting your holiday travels today, you're in luck! Although it's going to be cold, road conditions should be pretty good around the Midwest as high pressure moves east today.

Here in La Crosse, sunshine is expected through the morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Scattered flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening, but any snow that falls in La Crosse shouldn't accumulate. Otherwise, it's going to be another chilly day in the Coulee Region, with highs in the 30s. The good news is although the afternoon temperatures won't be much of an improvement over yesterday, it also isn't going to be as windy so it should feel warmer this afternoon nonetheless.

Travel should remain easy on Thanksgiving with sunshine holding strong throughout the day. Temperatures will also get a boost with highs jumping back into the 40s. Winds will strengthen Thursday night with breezy conditions expected on Friday. Friday also brings the next chance for rain showers, which look to hold off until the afternoon.

