Kwik Trip announces $300 million investment project

Kwik Trip Inc., which owns and operates more than 600 retail convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, announced Wednesday a $300 million capital investment project that will enable the growing company to meet capacity in future years.

The company is planning to invest $113 million in a new 200,000 square-foot bread and bun production facility as well as expansions of its dairy manufacturing facility, kitchen operations and transportation fleet.

The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs in the La Crosse area over the next five years. Construction of the bread and bun facility aims to be completed by late fall of 2018.

The projects will support the family-owned company's plans to open 40 to 50 new stores annually, including a significant number in Wisconsin. Without the expansions and investments, the company projects its production facilities will run out of capacity over the next five years.

The largest component of the project is the investment of $42 million in new facilities and $71 million in state-of-the art equipment for the bread and bun production facility. To help secure the company's investment in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has authorized Kwik Trip to receive up to $21 million in state income tax credits over the next five years.

In addition to the more than 300 jobs expected to be created by Kwik Trip over the next five years, an economic modeling study projects that the project will indirectly generate 235 additional jobs in the region. The direct and indirect jobs could generate up to $1.1 million annually in additional state income tax revenue.

