Holiday Budgeting 101: Saving during the busy shopping season

About 164 million people are planning to shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to capitalize on holiday gifts sales. But if you are someone who did not plan ahead plan prior to the busy weekend, you might want to think twice before making those impulse buys.

New data from NerdWallet's 2017 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report shows that almost 25 percent of shoppers said they overspent in 2016.

The season of giving can add some additional pressure to purchase quality gifts for your loved ones. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $967 dollars on average this year for the holidays. That is a 3.4 increase from the same survey given out during this time last year. While you are racking up on sale items, you also want to be sure that you are not racking up debt.

Amanda Gasper, the financial literacy coordinator at UW-La Crosse, said that although gift planning should have months in advance of the holidays, the kick-start to the shopping season can help.

"If that money has already been saved or budgeted and it was something you were planning on, I think it's a great time to jump on those sales. But if it's just on a whim or impulsive, really think about what is [your] purpose here today," said Gasper.

So how can you avoid a holiday hunch on your wallet?

Set a strict budget for yourself. Experts recommend saving 5 percent of your monthly income specifically for the holidays. Acting your "wage" will ensure that you are not left penniless once the holiday season is over.

"Typically I start shopping right around this time of the year, but I put money away. Starting in January of 2018, I'll start putting money away for next year's Christmas shopping," said West Salem resident Lisa Belling.

Another way to avoid a holiday slump is to only spend money that you have earned. In layman's term, avoid the use of a credit card to purchase holiday items.

If you want to buy someone a gift but are unsure of exactly what to get them, consider donating to charity in honor of that person. The Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend is known as Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back to your local community, and a simple gift that goes a long way. While you can budget to give monetary donation to charity, you can also help others through the gift of your time and voice. If you are interested in getting involved with some charities around the La Crosse area, you can find a list here.

Some additional tips on how you can save money for the holidays include: