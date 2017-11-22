The Latest: Dayton welcomes lawmakers stepping down

The Latest on Minnesota state lawmakers resigning after a string of sexual harassment allegations (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton says the resignations of two lawmakers accused of sexual harassment are important first steps to cleaning up sexual misconduct at the Capitol.

Democratic Sen. Dan Schoen was set to announce his resignation Wednesday from a Cottage Grove-area district after he was accused by several women in politics of groping or unwanted advances. Republican Rep. Tony Cornish announced Tuesday he'd leave his seat by Dec. 1 after accusations including a lobbyist who said he propositioned her for sex dozens of times.

Dayton had called on both men to resign. Their seats will be filled by special elections.

Dayton says he plans to meet with party leaders next week to discuss the timing of those elections. He hopes both seats will be filled when the Legislature resumes in late February.

9:05 a.m.

Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen is set to announce his resignation amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.

But it appears the Democratic senator won't go down quietly at a Wednesday news conference. His attorney told the Star Tribune Schoen would resign dispute several accusations.

Schoen allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks at a Democratic party event and sent a female Senate staffer photos of male genitalia on Snapchat. The allegations triggered widespread calls for his resignation.

Attorney Paul Rogosheske says Schoen "doesn't want to work in an environment like this." Republican Rep. Tony Cornish also resigned Tuesday after a slew of accusations.

The status of his job as an officer with the Cottage Grove Police Department was also unclear. The department put him on administrative duties after allegations surfaced.

