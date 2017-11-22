Tomah VA leadership reflects on positive momentum

The Tomah VA says its taking steps in a positive direction nearly two years after a Department of Veterans Affairs investigation uncovered over-prescribing practices and potential retaliation against employees and whistle blowers.

Since then, the VA says it has made great strides toward getting back on track and making veterans the facility's top priority. In part, new leadership under Victoria Brahm is said to have played a role in the VA's progress.

"Many of us are encouraged by the progress that's been made," Rep. Ron Kind said. "We know that it's not there yet, but if they do it the right way, this could be a model not only for the VA healthcare system but the entire healthcare system when it comes to proper pain management."

The VA has instituted Pain University, which introduces veterans to alternate ways of dealing with chronic pain. Aquatics, yoga, massages and mental health classes aim to ween veterans away from prescription opioids and encourage them to pursue other avenues.

Having worked closely with the Tomah VA since their son's 2014 death, the Simcakoski family announced the founding on the Jason Simcakoski Foundation, a non-profit aimed at bettering the lives of veterans.

Its first mission is to raise enough money to re-open the facility's golf course.

"Shortly after he died is when it closed and you know, we've heard from other veterans that we need to open the golf course and give them something to do while they're here to bring them outside instead of sitting in their rooms and it's a good healing process for veterans," Marv Simcakoski, said.

Jake Leinenkugel, Senior White House Advisor for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said in 2014, only 50 percent of veterans at the facility trusted the VA. Now, its 72 percent.

"That's quite a leap," he said. "I still look at that as not a passing grade. We need to get to 85 or 90 percent in the next two years."