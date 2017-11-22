Copy-Wisconsin school bus crash sends some students to hospital

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A school bus crash has sent some students to the hospital in western Wisconsin.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 12 early Wednesday morning. The school bus from the Black River Falls School District was on its side in the road.

The bus was carrying 17 students, and some minor injuries were reported. Some patients were treated at the scene and others were taken to a hospital.

The highway was temporarily closed. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.