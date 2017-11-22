Calls for more aggressive action on pigeon population

It's been a little over a year since Downtown Mainstreet Implemented the use of feeders laced with contraceptives to combat the growing pigeon population. However, some in downtown say the number of birds seems to be remaining significantly high.

Pigeons are a common pest problem for downtown areas across the US. La Crosse is no exception. From the ground level it may not look like much, but the higher you go, you can see thousands huddled together on rooftops.

"I look out the window and it's like an Alfred Hitchcock movie," said Jennifer Burchell, a legal assistant at Murphy's Law Offices on 5th Avenue. "I think it's a health issue. I think anybody that has a skylight or any kind of ventilation system downtown, that stuff is getting in the buildings."

Fecal matter from pigeons can carry a number of diseases such as crytococcosis, a potentially fatal fungal disease that can affect those with compromised immune systems.

Just below Burchell's window is one of 3 "OvoControl" feeders providing food laced with contraceptives for the flock.

"We're inundated especially in the mornings with pigeons," Burchell said. "I can't open my windows, there's pigeons feces everywhere, the alleys are covered in pigeon feces."

Four feeders were introduced a little over a year ago at a cost to Downtown Mainstreet Inc of $10,000 per year.

"We just recently reduced down to three feeders because there has been a reduction [in population]," said Robin Moses, Executive Director of DMI. "They do say that within a couple years you should see about a 50% reduction."

Although "OvoControl" can help curb the population over a long period of time, it's only one of many factors in making sure the numbers drop in a humane way.

"We want to work with property owners to make sure that they're going to their rooftops and removing areas where pigeons can nest," Moses said. "It's important to use pigeon strips and approve things like that to keep them from perching on the edges of the buildings.

Even with that, some still say it's just not working fast enough.

In early fall the city moved to spend over $30,000 cleaning up the Main Street parking ramp after an infestation issue.

"The residue especially on these rooftops is causing damage," Moses said.

When it comes to property not owned by the city, owners themselves are responsible for their own clean up efforts.

"It's expensive to have real estate down here," Burchell said. "So now they're going to ask business owners and people that own residential buildings to spend more time and money? That's going to drive costs up."

Poison often comes up in a discussion on how to significantly lower population numbers. However, poison affects other wildlife that could suffer, in particular peregrine falcons who will often kill and eat pigeons.

It can be difficult to measure the size of the population at any given time. In any case, for now we can likely expect to continue seeing a large flock of pigeons downtown. Moses said it's likely that we'll see more birds downtown as the weather gets colder... and they flock to rooftops radiating heat from the buildings below.