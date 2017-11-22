Caledonia prepares for third trip to state championship

Caledonia has now won forty straight games, and their biggest of the season is coming up on Friday. The warriors are headed to the state championship for the third year in a row to face Pipestone.

In order to capture the three-peat, Head Coach Carl Fruechte said it will come down to the offensive and defensive line play.

Pipestone allows an average of just 11 points a game, and Coach Fruechte wants his o-line to step up and create holes to get their running game active and be prepared for the blitz.

The state championship is nothing new for the Warriors, and Coach Fruechte has a way of preparing his team.

" We just talk about being in the moment not making it bigger than what it is, and just trying to relate it to real life and how sometimes you have to enjoy pressure, and for the most part our kids do a pretty good job of that," Head Coach Carl Fruechte said.

" It is going to take a whole team effort," Quarterback Owen King said. " We are going to have to prepare the rest of the week very hard and definitely bring it and be aggressive."