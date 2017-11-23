The great family debate over chores

It's something debated over in households everywhere, doing chores. The Parenting Professor Chris Peterson is here to help.

Peterson has two rules:

Rule One: Never tell them, "Do it now."

· Have you heard a friend tell a kid, "Do it now or else?" And then they don't have any idea what "or else" is going to look like?

· Provide a reasonable deadline in the future: "Would it be fair to have the dishes unloaded and the garbage out by lunch?" "Would you rather have the yard mowed by supper time on Saturday or Sunday?"

Rule Two: Refrain from reminding.

· If we want to let kids to listen, don't repeat yourself: Kids will come to need as many reminders as we give them.

The hardest part? Letting them forget. Have a plan in place.

"Daaaaddd...why is Billy mowing our lawn?"



Chris Peterson joined us with some other parenting topics. See below:

For more of Peterson's parenting tips visit his website.