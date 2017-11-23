Altoona sixth grader one of three finalists to present game ball at Super Bowl

An Altoona sixth grader has the chance to present the game ball at this year's Super Bowl. She just needs your votes.

Isabella Bauer is part of Wisconsin's Fuel Up to Play 60 program. Because of her commitment to living healthy and getting active she's one of only three finalists across the nation to be the NFL Play 60 Super Kid. If chosen, Isabella gets four tickets to this year's Super Bowl, and she'll get to hand the game ball to the official before kickoff.

"I think it's just exciting for the community, for the Chippewa Valley, for the Midwest, for Wisconsin," said Isabella's phys ed teacher, Greg Emerson. "Just to have somebody be able to represent from this area. You know, one in three out of the entire country is kind of a big deal."

"I haven't been to any NFL game so this would be so amazing for my first NFL game to be the Super Bowl," said Isabella Bauer, "and I get to hand off the game ball."

Now is where you come in. To make Isabella the NFL Play 60 ambassador at this year's Super Bowl you just have vote for her. To do that, head to NFLRUSH.com/SuperKid. You can vote once a day from now until Tuesday, December 5.