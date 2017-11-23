Chronic wasting disease found in buck on Winona County farm - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Chronic wasting disease found in buck on Winona County farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Animal health officials say routine testing has discovered chronic wasting disease in a 3-year-old white-tailed buck from a Winona County farm.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health said Wednesday it confirmed the results with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The state board already has quarantined the herd and begun its disease investigation.

Board officials say they have 10 years of records on the registered herd, which has a good history of chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The farm's current herd inventory is seven adult white-tailed deer. The board will track movements of deer into and out of the herd within the last five years.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer and elk, and there are no known treatments or vaccines. Consuming infected meat is not advised.

