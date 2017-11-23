Fire destroys Jackson County home

Officials say a fire at a mobile home in the Town of Adams has left four people without a place to live.



The fire on Rush Road northeast of Black River Falls was called in just before noon on Wednesday after it was spotted by a passerby according to Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber.

No one was home at the time, but fire officials believe that four cats were killed in the blaze. Chief Schreiber said the home was a total loss.



An investigation hasn't determined the cause of the fire, but Chief Schreiber said the home was heated with a wood stove.

A damage estimate is not known at this time.

No one was injured in the incident.

Additional firefighting help came from the Hatfield, Merrillan, and Hixton fire departments.

Chief Schreiber said the Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.