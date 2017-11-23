One injured when pickup hits Amish buggy in Vernon County

A woman is injured when the pickup truck she was riding in struck a buggy Wednesday afternoon south of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said around 5 p.m. a pickup driven by Michael L. Welsh, 59, of rural Readstown was headed south on Highway 27 in the Town of Franklin when it hit an Amish horse and buggy. Welsh said he didn't see the buggy before the crash.

The crash embedded the pickup into the rear of the buggy.

The buggy's driver, Daniel P. Glick, 26, of rural Viroqua, was the only person in the buggy. Neither he or Welsh were injured.

A passenger in the truck, Roseanna Welsh, 52, was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua with injuries. Both Welshes were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.