Governors association backs bid to collect online sales tax

Business groups, federal lawmakers and public officials' associations have signed on to support South Dakota's legal bid to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers.

South Dakota is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in states where they lack a physical presence. The case could have national implications for e-commerce.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's office said this week that organizations ranging from the National Governors Association to the National Retail Federation have filed friend-of-the-court briefs supporting South Dakota's petition to the high court.

The state is seeking to overturn legal rulings issued mostly before the online shopping boom.

Thirty-six attorneys general from states including Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin have also filed a friend-of-the-court brief.

