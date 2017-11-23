Governors association backs bid to collect online sales tax - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Governors association backs bid to collect online sales tax

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - -

Business groups, federal lawmakers and public officials' associations have signed on to support South Dakota's legal bid to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers.

South Dakota is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in states where they lack a physical presence. The case could have national implications for e-commerce.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's office said this week that organizations ranging from the National Governors Association to the National Retail Federation have filed friend-of-the-court briefs supporting South Dakota's petition to the high court.

The state is seeking to overturn legal rulings issued mostly before the online shopping boom.

Thirty-six attorneys general from states including Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin have also filed a friend-of-the-court brief.

