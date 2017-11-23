Avoiding thefts during shopping season

A reminder from police to keep personal security in mind over the big shopping weekend.

Police say sometimes shoppers are so focused on buying gifts and where they need to go that often they forget to lock their vehicles. They urge shoppers to take their time and if you plan to leave gifts or other items in your vehicle, to cover them with a blanket or find some way to make them less visible.

"We don't like to see purses sitting on the seat or packages," said Sergeant Tom Walsh of La Crosse Police. "If you have to leave something in your vehicle, keep it covered up, keep it secured in the trunk or out of sight is most important."

Thefts tend to increase over the holiday shopping season. Police say its important not to leave any opportunities open.