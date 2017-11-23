7th annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving biggest yet

Onalaska says 2017 marks the biggest year yet for its Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The annual dinner takes place at the Onalaska Armory. Hundreds of people gathered to take part in the free meal provided by volunteers and hundreds more were able to receive deliveries. Organizers said they doubled the amount of deliveries from years past.

"It's very unique," said Tom Brewer, President of Onalaska Enhancement Foundation. "The thing that I hear over and over is how satisfying it is whether you're a volunteer, a participant, helping with deliveries... it is such a great feeling and it gives us reason to give thanks on a good day."

The Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in its 7th year.