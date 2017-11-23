Spring Grove looks to make history

Spring Grove is looking to make history as they are seeking their first ever state title in the nine man game this Friday.

The undefeated Lions have averaged 45.7 points per game this season, and a lot of that credit goes to their four seniors on the offensive line.

Coach Zach Hauser said they have been the fuel behind the rushing attack specifically Alex Folz who ran for 175 yards and scored all four of the Lions touchdowns to reach this State Championship game.

Spring Grove is excited for this task ahead.

"It is a great feeling within the community," Head Coach Zach Hauser said. " Everything from the players to the coaches to the community. Everyone is just really excited for this opportunity. First time Spring Grove has played for a State Championship in football, so I think our guys are ready. Friday can't come soon enough."

"It would mean everything," Quarterback Alex Folz said. " We have never had a State Title here. The town would love it, the people would love it, the players would love it. We just want to bring home the gold."

" We got all of the butterflies and everything out after that first game, so we are just going to go up there and do our thing and hopefully get the W," Senior Adin Solum said.

Spring Grove and Nevis battle Friday at 10 AM.