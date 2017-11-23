West Salem family spends Thanksgiving delivering free meals in La Crosse

Each Thanksgiving at the La Crosse center, volunteers prepare a feast for everyone to enjoy inside as part of their community Thanksgiving dinner. But for those who can't make it, enter: The Delivery Drivers.

"I can't believe there's this many people helping out on thanksgiving," first-year volunteer driver Paul Keiser said.

Volunteers line up their cars on Front Street to take meals ready-to-eat out to those who can't make it down to the La Crosse Center but still want to take part. Some have done this for many years, for others like West Salem natives Paul Keiser and his kids Connor and Madison, it's brand new.

"It's our first year, we're just looking to help people out a little bit and spread some good cheer, get my kids to see what being around people's about and get away from the technology for a little bit," Paul said.

They didn't steer too far from technology, using their GPS function to find their first four deliveries of 11 meals total, bringing a little bit of Thanksgiving right to the front door.

It's a feeling of doing a good deed that makes it a special experience both for the Keisers and those receiving a meal.

"I think people show some appreciation that they get to spend a Thanksgiving when maybe they don't have family around and have that good personal connection," Paul said.

That personal connection makes them want to come back next year for more.

"We'll definitely be back yes," Paul said. "I really do believe that we're meant to be together and interact with one another so even that 2 minute interaction I think goes a long way for people."