Charmant offers Thanksgiving spread

The Charmant Hotel had its own spread for Thanksgiving Thursday afternoon.

A brunch buffet was offered from 11:00am to 4:00pm and a plated dinner was available from 4 to 10. The buffet included a turkey and ham carving station, smoked salmon, asparagus, a variety of desserts among many other options. The Charmant said they wanted to invite anyone who wants to take the stress out of Thanksgiving cooking.

