1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Kenosha County bar

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (AP) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a shooting outside a bar in Kenosha County.

The incident early Friday happened in the parking lot outside the Beach Bar in Twin Lakes. Police said one person was dead at the scene and another person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including whether there were any suspects.

