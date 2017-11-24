Police: Man fatally shot in Milwaukee during argument

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 58-year-old man has been fatally shot in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot Thursday morning during an argument. Officials say he was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man in connection with the case. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

