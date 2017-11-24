Truck and train collision sends one to the hospital

A truck and train collided late Thursday afternoon in Freeborn County, sending one person to the hospital in Rochester.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened after a man in a truck tried to beat a train.

It happened on Highway 65 near mile marker 308.

Emergency crews transported the man in the truck to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's in Rochester via helicopter.

He was the only person in the truck.

Responders on scene said the man in the truck was speaking.

A Union Pacific crew remained on scene to work on the train.