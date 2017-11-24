Truck and train collision sends one to the hospital

A truck and train collided late Thursday afternoon in Freeborn County, sending one person to the hospital in Rochester.
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened after a man in a truck tried to beat a train.
It happened on Highway 65 near mile marker 308.
Emergency crews transported the man in the truck to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's in Rochester via helicopter.
He was the only person in the truck.
Responders on scene said the man in the truck was speaking.
A Union Pacific crew remained on scene to work on the train.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.