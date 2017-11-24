Smaller morning rush gives way to afternoon crowds at Valley View Mall

Many may dread the idea of going out shopping on Black Friday standing in long lines, fighting through large crowds to get the best deals on their holiday gifts. But for Valley View Mall, the morning crowd was tamer than years past.

Mall officials said numbers of early morning shoppers gave way to more coming in the afternoon. Despite the lower numbers, they say the influx of people over the course of the day makes up for any lost sales.

"I think people slept in a little bit, grabbed their coffee and came to the mall," Marketing Director Laurie Cafe said. "Now the mall is starting to pick up really greatly and we're anticipating a fantastic day for the rest of the retailers."

Some store managers say lacking the morning rush can actually be a good thing for customers, lessening some of the stress of holiday shopping.

"It makes it a little easier I think sometimes for guests because they don't feel as crowded and as rushed to try to get into line," said Michael Hansen, Store Manager for Buckle. "They can take their time shopping a little bit more too, so [it] kind of gives them a little bit better experience overall, I think."

Aside from larger "anchor stores", Valley View Mall was closed for Thanksgiving. A number of businesses in Valley View are participating in Small Business Saturday.