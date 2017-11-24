Caledonia dominates for their third straight State Championship

It was the third consecutive Class AA State Title for Caledonia, and their 9th overall State Championship.

It started off with the Defensive as Marten Moren completed a 20 yard pick six. Moren ended with 2 interceptions on the day.

Offensively, Owen King went out with a bang finishing with 246 yards and five passing touchdowns. Sam Barthel returned after missing the past three games, and Barthel was unstoppable with 3 receiving touchdowns.

Caledonia wins the State Championship game 57-6. They have now won 41 straight games.