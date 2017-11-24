Spring Grove makes history

Spring Grove made program history winning their first ever football State Championship.
The Lions took on Nevis in the 9-man State Title Game. Quarterback Alex Folz finished with 196 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in Spring Grove's shut out victory. They defeat Nevis 32-0 to go down in history.
