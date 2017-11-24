Spring Grove makes history - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Spring Grove makes history

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Spring Grove made program history winning their first ever football State Championship.

The Lions took on Nevis in the 9-man State Title Game. Quarterback Alex Folz finished with 196 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in Spring Grove's shut out victory. They defeat Nevis 32-0 to go down in history. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.