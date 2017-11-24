2017 Rotary Lights display kicks off at Riverside Park

One of La Crosse's most beloved traditions kicked off on Friday night at Riverside Park.

Thousands of volunteers spent the last six weeks hanging lights in the rain, wind and snow in preparation of Friday night's celebration.

The annual Rotary Lights parade signaled the beginning of the festivities, leading thousands of community members through parts of downtown La Crosse into Riverside Park.

"I like the dragon that spits the fire and the walkway with all the cool lights," 11-year-old Turner Campbell said. "I like the pretty lights on the Christmas trees and how other organizations decorate theirs," 9-year-old Madeline Ziegler said.

The park features three new animated displays and a warming center for skaters who utilize the ice rink. Organizers predict the rink to be flooded once temperatures steadily remain below freezing. It's expected to be open through February.